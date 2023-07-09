Windsor-Tecumseh MPP pleased with NextStar Energy EV battery plant framework

The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh says the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant framework will become the framework for future projects.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Andrew Dowie says that the deal that was made for NextStar where the Ontario government will pay one-third of the $15-billion price tag will be the same case for the Volkswagen electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing plant in St. Thomas.

He says not only will it be the same framework for the Volkswagen plant, but it will also be the framework for future projects across the province.

A deal was reached on July 5 between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution and the federal and provincial governments.

The federal government will be paying for two-thirds of the costs for the deal, while the Ontario government will pay the remaining $5-billion.

Dowie says everything that has come out this week has been great news for Windsor.

"We're going to see this plant built exactly as planned and we're going to have thousands and thousands of new jobs in our community, and just really indicative of the commitment that all governments have made to the success of this project and making sure that we have jobs for years to come in our community."

He says the provincial and federal governments needed to decide to keep EV production in Canada, or lose it all to the United States.

"If we want to be working in this field and be a leader in electric vehicle production worldwide then we need to be there and attract these companies. So, it's either you're in, or you're out. And we decided in Canada and Ontario to be in."

Dowie adds that the government continues to fight for workers in Windsor.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the ribbon cutting happen as soon as humanly possible because we can employ people by the thousands in our community. We're looking forward to these jobs, and that's what's most important to make sure that Windsor's workers get to work. And our government will never stop fighting for Windsor's workers."

Construction on the plant resumed on Thursday, and production operations are planned to launch in 2024.

The plant is estimated to create 2,500 new jobs in the Windsor region.