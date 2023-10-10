Windsor-Tecumseh MPP says review of consumption sites being done to make sure facilities are safe

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the pausing of approving new supervised consumption and treatment sites while a review of all sites is conducted, is being done to make sure the facilities and surroundings are safe.

The province launched a "critical incident review" in the summer after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end following a physical altercation between three men.

Dowie says he wants to assure residents that this was not an isolated incident in terms of a problem between the neighbourhood and the consumption site.

"There are instances in many of the centres that just don't seem to be as compatible as we'd like them to be. So in order to make sure that we are saving lives, and not taking lives, this review is going on to make sure that the proper design of the site is fleshed out, and the protections needed for the safety of all are implemented."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has Health Canada approval to operate SafePoint as an urgent public health needs site at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Goyeau Street in downtown Windsor.

It opened in late April but the health unit still needs approval from the province to officially designate it as a consumption and treatment services site.

On Friday, WECHU held a news conference raising questions about the future of SafePoint, as the Health Unit board will be meeting on November 20 to discuss the budget.

Dowie says when WECHU moved ahead with funding SafePoint, he says they knew there was not going to be a firm completion date for the review.

"That's why some municipalities like Barrie for example, decided not to open the centre because they wanted to wait for the funding. In Windsor, the decision was made, 'hey we couldn't wait for the funding, it needs to operate to help people,' and I can't blame any body for that but that doesn't really drive an expedited provincial review."

Dowie says in the meantime there are other provincially funded services available for addictions treatment through the mental health response team, in-patient services at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Youth Wellness Hub.

"There is provincial investment in this space. There are many tools in the tool box, it's not CTS or nothing, there's a lot that is being funded in our community to help, and so we just need to make sure that all of the tools in the tool box are safe, and are doing for what we intend for them to do, which is to avoid people passing away, people overdosing."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the opening of SafePoint should have waited until receiving provincial support.

He says SafePoint needs to be funded by the province and doesn't want city taxpayers to foot the bill.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi