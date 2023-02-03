Windsor-Tecumseh MPP touts new provincial health plan

The province has released what its describing as a new connected and convenient health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across Ontario.

According to a release, the plan focuses on providing people with a better health care experience by connecting them to more convenient options closer to home while shortening wait times for key services across the province and growing the health care workforce for years to come.

The announcement. which was made in Toronto on Thursday, comes as Ontario battles a crisis that has impacted nearly every aspect of the health-care system, from staffing shortages to substantial surgical wait lists.

It's titled "Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care" and is centered on three pillars: The Right Care in the Right Place, Faster Access to Care and Hiring More Health Care Workers.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the plan builds on the government's efforts to strengthen the public health care system in the province by ensuring it's there for patients and families for years to come.

Dowie says the pillars will deliver connected and convenient care in hospital emergency rooms, in community settings like pharmacies and community organizations and doctors offices, in long-term care homes and through care delivered right at home.

"What we're doing is that we're saying the hospital is not the singular place where any of these health services can happen. What we're saying is you can actually have this service delivered outside of the hospital at another facility that has the capacity to do your surgery," he said.

The new details outlined Thursday follow previous announcements that included pharmacists in Ontario being allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions as of January 1, and the new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.

Dowie says he knows this is a new concept but that there are no fundamental changes to the system, they're just looking at ways to reduce ongoing surgical backlogs and how long people have to wait for treatments.

"Building capacity is going to reduce wait times," he continued. "Then it also gives physicians an opportunity to get the times that they are unable to get today in which to do the operations, and with more facilities and more opportunities to have a career, we're going to attract more people into those careers."

The Ontario NDP, in a statement responding to the announcement, said residents should not be "fooled" by the Ford government's new plan, claiming it is poised to privatize the health-care sector.

Dowie says while some of the issues they're trying to tackle are a result of the pandemic, many others were long standing in the healthcare system prior to 2020.

He adds this is not a partisan plan, but one that creatively tries to get people the care they need.

"It's a single-payer system, that has never changed and never been proposed to change. And it's also the same system that we've always had, the only difference is that now surgeries will be part of that broader network with more places that they can be performed."

Officials say some of the key initiatives in the plan are being implemented immediately as the province takes action to address pressing issues, while other changes will take time.