Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Won't Seek Re-Election

The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh has announced he won't be seeking re-election.

New Democrat Percy Hatfield says after careful consideration, he will be retiring at the end of the term in 2022.

Hatfield says it's been an honour to advocate for Windsor-Tecumseh for more than eight years, but it's time for a fresh voice.

"It's a great job if you can do it and work hard at it. You have to be able to work across party lines to get things done," he says. "Lobby the cabinet ministers and premiers to remind them where Windsor-Tecumseh is and say hey, come on, you have to look after this because you're letting us down or whatever the case may be."

He highlighted his work on the Herb Gray Parkway at the municipal level and four private members bills he's passed in Queens Park as an MPP — but he's most proud of bringing the National Day of Mourning for workers who died on the job into the spotlight.

"From just lowering the flag on a government building to lowering the flag at all municipal buildings, universities, colleges, fire halls, police stations, schools," he says. "Just spreading the word on worker safety on the day of mourning is something to be proud of."

Hatfield had hoped to see a new acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex before he called it a career.

"I let them know that we really needed it, I'm not taking credit for all of that. A lot of people were involved in that decision, but I'm proud of the work I put into it on both sides of the aisle," he added.

The 72 year old first worked as a reporter for the CBC before retiring in 2006.

He then spent seven-years as a member of Windsor city council before moving to provincial politics where he was first elected as the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh in a by-election in 2013 and was then re-elected in the 2014 and 2018 Provincial Elections.

He's looking forward to spending more quality time with his wife Gale and their six grandchildren.

Hatfield also plans to visit his 97-year-old mother in Newfoundland.