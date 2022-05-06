Windsor teen charged for allegedly trying to help terrorist group

A Windsor teen is facing a terrorism-related charge.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has charged one individual with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group.

It follows an investigation in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Anti-Terrorism Section (OPP PATS) and the Windsor Police Service.

According to the RCMP, between Feb. 12 and May 20, 2021, an individual committed various hate motivated offences in the Windsor area.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP INSET was able to determine that the individual filed an online application to join a listed terrorist entity, the Atomwaffen Division (also known as National Socialist Order), and offered his skills and commitment to do things for this listed terrorist entity.

Seth Bertrand, 19, of Windsor is charged with participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity, contrary to Section 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code.

"The success of this investigation is directly attributable to the strength of our policing and intelligence partnerships. Along with our partners, the Windsor Police Service and OPP PATS, the RCMP remains committed to and stands fast against ideologically motivated violent extremists who threaten the public safety of all Canadians," Inspector Cheryl Brunet-Smith, O Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, said in a release.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. To report non-immediate threat information related to national security, please contact the RCMP National Security Tip Line: 1-800-420-5805. To report an immediate threat to national security, please call 911 or your local police department.