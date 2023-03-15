Windsor teen signs one-day contract with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins through Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Windsor teen had his dreams come.

Last week, 13-year-old Logan Ferriss signed a one-day contract with the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was one-year-old, and went through three and a half years of treatment.

He is now in remission, but Logan's mom, Jackie Ferriss, says it took a while to decide on a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Through Make-A-Wish, Logan decided to skate around with the Penguins players following his one-day deal.

13-year-old Logan Ferriss signs a one-day contract with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. March 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Penguins Twitter)

Logan and his mom spoke on AM800's The Shift, and they both say it was an unreal experience.

He adds that it was a great day.

"I was really nervous, but also excited at the same time. And, it was a great day."

Jackie says Logan's wish got delayed.

"COVID happened, so that kind of put everything on hold. And before that he was a little bit too young to do what he really wanted to do. So, I'm so happy that he is at the perfect age to have met his idol Sidney Crosby, and to make all of this happen. We're just overjoyed that it actually came true."

13-year-old Logan Ferriss (left), NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby (middle), and 17-year-old Luke Coughlan (right) skate together. March 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins Facebook)

She adds that they got to take a limo ride, have breakfast with the players, attend a press conference, and watch the Penguins practice before skating with them.

"The boys got on the ice and they all got to skate, which was just phenomenal to watch. All of the players took the time to sit and talk to the kids, get to know them a little bit, skated around, passed the puck to them, let them shoot on net. And then they got to go back into the locker room and get some things autographed and some pictures."

Logan says he got his own jersey from the NHL team.

"It's sitting on my dresser, and we're trying to get it framed and we're going to put it up on my wall."

Alongside Ferriss, 17-year-old Luke Coughlan, 14-year-old Chayce Taylor, and 6-year-old Dominic Lettrich all signed one-day contracts with the Penguins.