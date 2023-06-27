Windsor Teutonia Club celebrates 50th Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

The Windsor Teutonia Club has announced the event will take place on September 23 at the Fogolar Furlan Club.

This milestone event will feature a German menu with items such as pork schnitzel, sausages, goulash soup, sauerkraut and more.

It will also feature Erdinger German beer to add an authentic touch.

There will also be live German music while the Teutonia Club dance group puts on a cultural performance.

Nick Tonita, President of the Teutonia Club, says everyone is already very excited.

"We've been at this consistently since 1972, had one year hiatus during COVID, but looking forward to celebrating our 50th Oktoberfest."

He says there will be something at the fest for everyone.

"Pork schnitzel, chicken schnitzel, sausage on a bun, our famous pretzels and German potato salad. We will have entertainment provided by our youth group, along with a German folk band playing music for everybody to get up and dance and enjoy the evening."

Tonita says this event is something for all Windsorites to enjoy.

"They love getting out and having friendship and fellowship with people who enjoy good food and good music. And it's something unique to Windsor, a little bit of European flavour without having to travel the large distance."

Advance tickets will go on sale in mid-August.

The Fogolar Furlan Club is located at 1800 North Service Road.

The Windsor Teutonia Club was founded in 1935 and is dedicated to preserving and promoting German culture throughout the city.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi