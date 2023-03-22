Windsor to complete another round of large tree branch collection

Another round of large tree branch collection will be done in Windsor.

City council approved another round of collection for those affected by the February ice storm.

Residents who have large downed tree branches needing to be chipped are asked to contact 311.

Those who requested service in the first collection round do not need to call again, as chipping crews continue to make rounds.

New requests for service will be accepted until the end of day Monday, March 27.

The second round of chipping will begin Tuesday, March 28, and is expected to take seven to 10 days to complete.

The service is through appointment only by phone, online requests or by using the mobile app.

The city is reminding residents that only branches larger than three inches, or 7.6 centimetres in diameter will be collected and chipped.

The first round of collection saw over 55 tonnes of yard waste and debris collected.

