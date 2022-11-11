Windsor to feel effects of Tropical Storm Nicole

A big shift in weather this weekend and next week following Tropical Storm Nicole.

Tropical Storm Nicole is moving north after slamming into the Atlantic coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning.

Many homes and seawalls in Vero Beach and Volusia County were washed away by storm surge.

Windsor is expected to feel some effects from that storm in the next couple of days.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, says Windsor will feel the effects with showers.

"Southwestern Ontario is right on the edge, much heavier rain as you go further to the east. But, unusual for November to be feeling the remnants of a tropical system."

He says a big shift in weather for the rest of the month is expected.

"And this weekend, it's a reality check. Temperatures will be dropping back to near seasonal on Saturday and then below seasonal on Sunday. And then we're going to stay below seasonal, with temperatures almost more typical of early December all of next week."

Gillham says we are now in a season of transition due to warm air from the south and cold air from the north, especially with storms in both directions.

"November is famous for its storms because of that clashing temperature. And it's not unusual to get those wild temperature swings, and we're about to do it again. The temperature rollercoasters of November. November can be a wild ride."

333-thousand customers were without power at mid-morning on Thursday in Florida.

The state is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian which was a destructive Category 4 hurricane that was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since 1935.