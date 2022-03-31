Windsor to host two swimming championships
Swimming Canada has announced Windsor as a host for two championship swim meets.
Both of the events will be held at the International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt St. W.
Swimming Canada says the Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships will be held March 16-19, 2023.
The Speedo Canadian Masters Swimming Championships will be held May 24-26, 2024.
The Windsor International Aquatic Centre (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)
The schedule announced by Swimming Canada includes at least 12 competitions across eight locations, highlighted by 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, and the return of Olympic and Paralympic Trials, presented by Bell to the Montreal Olympic Park for 2024.
The list of events comes after a number of events had to be rescheduled, postponed or cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The full schedule is as follows:
2023
Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships - March 16-19, 2023 – Windsor (Ont.) International Aquatic & Training Centre
Speedo Western Canadian Championships - March 16-19, 2023 – Calgary Repsol Sport Centre
Bell Canadian Swimming Trials - March 28-April 2.2023 – Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
Canadian Open Water Swimming Trials - April 15-16, 2023 - Cayman Islands
Speedo Canadian Masters Swimming Championships - May 26-28, 2023 – Calgary Repsol Sport Centre
Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Championships - July 31-Aug. 7, 2023 - Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre
2024
Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships - March 21-24, 2024 - Quebec City Laval University PEPS
Speedo Western Canadian Championships - March 21-24, 2024 – Winnipeg Pan Am Pool
Canadian Swimming Open - April 10-13, 2024 - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials, presented by Bell - May 14-19, 2024 – Montreal Olympic Park
Canadian Open Water Swimming Trials - April 20-21, 2024 - Cayman Islands (to be confirmed)
Speedo Canadian Masters Swimming Championships - May 24-26, 2024 - Windsor (Ont.) International Aquatic & Training Centre
Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Championships - Aug. 8-15, 2024 - Edmonton Kinsmen Sports Centre