Windsor to host two swimming championships

Swimming Canada has announced Windsor as a host for two championship swim meets.

Both of the events will be held at the International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt St. W.

Swimming Canada says the Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships will be held March 16-19, 2023.

The Speedo Canadian Masters Swimming Championships will be held May 24-26, 2024.

The Windsor International Aquatic Centre (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

The schedule announced by Swimming Canada includes at least 12 competitions across eight locations, highlighted by 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, and the return of Olympic and Paralympic Trials, presented by Bell to the Montreal Olympic Park for 2024.

The list of events comes after a number of events had to be rescheduled, postponed or cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.