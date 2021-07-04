Windsor to Open Outdoor Pools Monday

The City of Windsor is set to open six outdoor pools Monday with the region in the midst of another heat warning.

It's the first time public pools have been open in 22 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to acting Executive Director of Recreation and Culture Jen Knights.

She says residents will need to reserve a spot at area pools so the city can meet capacity limits under Phase 2 of the province's reopening plan.

"Because of the distancing requirements ... we've had to drastically reduce that [capacity] to ensure that we are guaranteeing a minimum of 2-metres between people while they're visiting and 3-metres for people who are attending our aqua fit classes or our fitness lanes," she added.

The city is taking reservations via its website and by phone, according to Knights.

"We've had more than 1,700 people reserve their spots so far for the month of July, which is good," Knights says.

Indoor pools will remain closed to the public until at least Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

She says it's a relief to be able to offer public swimming heading into the hottest months of the summer.

"With the six outdoor pools and in combination with the splash pads being open and Sand Point Beach, we're hopefully able to provide people with different options to stay cool throughout the summer months," she says.

Knights says splash pads don't require a reservation, but the city is asking residents to abide by all COVID-19 prevention measures and gathering limits at area parks.

Those who want to book a time for outdoor swimming can visit www.activewindsor.ca or call (519) 253-2300 Ext. 2907.