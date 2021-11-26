Windsor to open up home-and-home series with Saginaw Friday

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to climb back up the standings this weekend as they play a home-and-home series with the Saginaw Spirit.

Windsor dropped to fifth place in the Western Conference following a 5-2 loss at the hands of the London Knights Wednesday night at home.

Meantime, Saginaw holds on to sixth in the West after back-to-back losses to Owen Sound and Flint.

The last time the two teams met was January 2020 with Windsor taking home a 5-3 victory.

Friday night's game goes at the WFCU Centre with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Teams then head to Saginaw for a 7:05 p.m. start Saturday night.