Windsor to Receive $13-million in Advanced Federal Funding

The federal government is rushing $2.2 billion in expected infrastructure funding to Canada's cities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says sending gas-tax funds months sooner than planned should ease cash flow concerns by municipalities.

Steep losses in revenues have been seen through the COVID-19 pandemic as recreation centres remain closed and fewer people pay for things like transit and parking.

Windsor’s cut of the advanced funding amounts to over $13-million and speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, Mayor Drew Dilkens says he is expecting more in the upcoming months.

"What I'm buoyed by is that the prime minister at least acknowledges that this is an advance payment but more needs to be done and more will be done.,” he says. “So I take this as a first step and more is coming."

Dilkens says while the funding will help, it’s not new money and it’s much less than was requested by the Large Urban Mayors' Caucus.

An administrative report last month showed Windsor experienced an $11.2-million drop in revenue at the end of April...and the financial pressures are expected to drag on as the pandemic continues.