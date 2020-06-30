Windsor to Reopen Some Services Including City Hall and Splash Pads

The City of Windsor has announced splash pads, along with Sandpoint Beach and summer day camps will be reopening in the coming days and weeks.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, the city announced seven of its nine splash pads will reopen between July 8 and July 13.

The city also announced Sandpoint Beach will reopen on or before August 4.

A limited number of summer day camps will also be available for five weeks starting on August 4.

The camps will take place at the WFCU Centre and the Capri Pizzeria Complex.

Corporate Leader for Parks, Recreation and Facilities Jan Wilson says there will be fencing at the splash pads.

"The intention there would be to allow the maximum number of people to come in and use the facilities safely," says Wilson. "So the staff will rotate through so they'll allow certain number of groups that can be safely within that site and it will allow a rotation so that we get as many people in to enjoy those splash pads as possible."

Wilson says Sandpoint Beach is a supervised beach and will still be supervised once it reopens.

"We will have staff on duty," says Wilson. "We will post the times that they will be on duty. They will be limiting the number of people that can come into the beach area and we'll be monitoring for social distancing. So provided that those measure that we have put in place are adhered to, that we will have the beach opened."

City hall will reopen on July 6.

Those wishing to attend city hall for services such as licencing, gaming, permit applications and marriage licences must make an appointment.

Swimming pools in the city will remain closed at this time.