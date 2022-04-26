Windsor tool and die shop receives over $142,000 in funding

A tool and die company in Windsor is getting $142,500 in funding from the Ontario government.

Nominal Machine Tool at 4790 North Service Rd. E. will use the funding for a project that will create seven new jobs.

Along with the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP) funding, the company will invest more than $307,000 in new production technologies while building upon in-house Lean manufacturing expertise to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

The company has a full-service tool a die/machining division, a stamping and assemblies division, as well as an automation, robotics and integration division, providing full 3D designs, prototyping, manufacturing, and refurbishment services for the automotive, EV and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The Tuesday funding announcement is part of the Ontario government's investment in the auto parts supply chain to help boost competitiveness and position Ontario as a North American hub for developing and building the cars of the future.