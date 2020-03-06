Windsor Tour Wins a TripAdvisor Award

A Windsor tour has been recognized by online travel site, Trip Advisor.

The Rum Runners Tour has received the Hall of Fame award after receiving its fifth consecutive "Certificate of Excellence" from TripAdvisor.

The tour is run by Encore Productions of Windsor and owner Mark Baker believes the award will bring great exposure to his business and tour.

"The bulk of our business actually is with tour operators from outside of the Windsor area, and they're always looking for new things to do, places to bring their passengers," he says.

Baker says he'll be promoting and marketing the award.

"We get buses coming into us from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Michigan, Toronto, Hamilton, all throughout Ontario and parts of the U.S.," says Baker.

Baker says those who take part in the tour, provide feedback to Trip Advisor.

"These are actual people who have paid to do our tour and we get such great reviews from them, that's what puts us into this category for their hall of fame and provides us with all these certificates of excellence," he says.

The tour, which is entering its 11th year, is a theatrical bus tour that tells the story of the Prohibition era through Windsor and Detroit in the 1920s.