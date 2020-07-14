iHeartRadio
Windsor Truck Driver Charged

A driver of a transport truck has been charged following a crash on the E.C. Row Expressway.

According to CTV Windsor, a 32-year-old Windsor resident was charged with careless driving following a collision on Monday that closed sections of the expressway for several hours.

Police say a transport truck was driving eastbound when it crashed just west of Huron Church Road.

Windsor fire, Windsor police and provincial police attended the scene of what appeared to be a rolled over transport.

The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Matchette Road and Huron Church were closed for more than six hours.

Police say there were no injuries.

Emergency officials respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Expressway, July 13, 2020. (@_OnLocation_/ Twitter)

