Windsor trying to land a German company

City officials continue their push to bring a German company to Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says representatives from the company were in the city on Wednesday touring different sites including the airport lands.

He says if Windsor lands this company, it would be about a $600-million investment.

"We had them out at the airport and toured them around the City of Windsor," says Dilkens. "We're working with the province, we're working with the federal government, everyone is trying to work to land this particular company. This is about a $600-million investment so it's huge for the City of Windsor if we can land this. We certainly don't have the answer yet but we hope to very soon and we know that their visit here yesterday was very very positive."

Last month, Dilkens along with a representative from Invest Windsor-Essex visited the company in Germany.

Dilkens says the 100-year-old company is well established and is considering its first expansion in North America.

He believes the company will fit in perfectly to what's happening in Windsor.