Windsor unemployment rate at 10.4 per cent for September

Statistics Canada has released updated unemployment numbers for the month of September.

The national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.

It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

The unemployment rate in Windsor was much higher than the national average at 10.4 per cent in September, which is down from 10.6 per cent in August.



Provincewide, the unemployment rate for September was 7.3 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in August