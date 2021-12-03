Windsor unemployment rate at 8.1 per cent in November

Statistics Canada says the economy added 154,000 jobs in November as the labour market showed more signs it's returning to pre-pandemic levels.



The unemployment rate fell to 6.0 per cent last month compared with 6.7 per cent in October.

That brought the headline rate to within 0.3 percentage points of the 5.7 per cent recorded in February 2020 just before the pandemic struck.

The unemployment rate in Windsor is getting closer to the national average at 8.1 per cent in November, down over a full percentage point from 9.2 per cent in October.



Provincewide, the unemployment rate for November was 6.4 per cent, down from 7.0 per cent in October.

Statistics Canada also says that the number of long-term unemployed fell by 62,000, marking the first monthly drop since August.

