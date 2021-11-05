Windsor unemployment rate drops to 9.2 per cent in October

Statistics Canada has released updated unemployment numbers for the month of October.

The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in October, down slightly from 6.9 per cent in September.

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities.

It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

The unemployment rate in Windsor remained much higher than the national average at 9.2 per cent in October, but it was down over a full percentage point from 10.4 per cent in September.



Provincewide, the unemployment rate for October was 7 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent in September.