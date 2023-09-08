Windsor unemployment rate ticks up slightly in August

The unemployment rate in Windsor rose slightly in August.

Statistics Canada reports that the rate was 5.8 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent in July.

The unemployment rate nationwide held steady at 5.5 per cent in August, as the economy added 40,000 jobs.

Today's report ends a three-month streak of increases in the jobless rate.

In Ontario, the jobless rate was 5.9 per cent in August, also up slightly from July when it sat at 5.6 per cent.

The federal agency says Canada's strong pace of population growth means higher job gains are needed every month to keep the unemployment rate in check.

Employment increased in professional, scientific and technical services as well as construction, meanwhile, jobs were shed in education services and manufacturing.

Average hourly wage growth continues to be strong, rising 4.9 per cent on an annual basis.

The latest jobs data comes days after the Bank of Canada opted to hold interest rates this week as signs of a weakening economy grow.

- with files from the Canadian Press