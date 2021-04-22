Windsor Upgrading Traffic Cameras City Wide

Windsor is embarking on a project to improve traffic flow throughout the city.

Nearly $600,000 is being spent to modernize aging traffic cameras at major intersections.

The city's Senior Manager of Traffic Operations and Parking Shawna Boakes says the new cameras will detect vehicles and adjust signal timing according to the number of drivers waiting at a light.

She says the current cameras have reached the end of their life.

"We've had them for a number of years now," she says. "There's about 56 cameras that cover different portions of the city. Over the years, new technology has been developed. So we're currently in the process of doing a complete changeover that will allow new digital feeds to come in."

Boakes says it's going to take some time to get the whole system in place.

"The internal work should be completed probably within the next month and then we have some external work starting probably early May," says Boakes. "It will be the fall before we get all of our cameras installed and on our feeds."

She adds the new technology will make planning easier for city staff as well.

"If we get complaints about a certain roadway or if we're trying to focus on making updates to timing plans for a certain corridor we can go back and view the video which allows us to make tweaks here and there in order to get the process a little bit better," she says.

In the coming months, the city will begin installing the new digital cameras with an eventual goal of 100% coverage for all major intersections.

The total cost of the project comes in at $592,650.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley