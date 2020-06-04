Windsor Wants Input on Summer Day Camps

WINDSOR — Windsor is looking for some public input on whether it should hold summer day camps.

The province recently announced day camps can operate over the summer — but not overnight camps.

The city wants to know whether parents would take advantage of modified summer camps.

To physical distance, the camps would not include field trips but rather more arts, crafts and activities.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city needs to know if the day camps would be used.

"But the fundamental question that we had is, will parents even consider sending their kids to day camps if we were to offer it?" says Mayor Dilkens. "If you would actually consider putting them in a summer camp this summer, we want to hear from you because we don't want to go through the expense and effort of setting something up that parents aren't going to use this summer."

The camps would cost $151/per child per week, or $33 per child per day.

A short survey can be found on the city's website at www.citywindsor.ca until June 14, 2020.