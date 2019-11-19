Windsor Ward 7 Council Seat to be Filled Through Byelection

Windsor city council has opted for a byelection to fill the vacant Ward 7 seat.

The spot at the council table became empty when Irek Kusmierczyk was elected in October's federal election to represent the Liberal Party in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.

The Ward 7 byelection will be held April 27, 2020.

A budget of $120,000 has been allocated to cover election costs — that money will come from reserves.

Kusmierczyk was elected to his second term of council in 2018 garnering nearly 70% of the vote — the runner up was Angelo Marignani with just 14%.