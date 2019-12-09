Windsor West MP Gets a Front Row Seat in the House of Commons

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse has been assigned his new seat in the House of Commons and he's not disappointed.

With 338 members in the house, seating assignments can make a huge difference when it comes to getting face time with party leaders.

Masse, who's served on Parliament Hill since 2002, will be seated in the front row during the latest session, right next to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

It's not the first time Masse has ridden shotgun to a party leader, but he says it's always an honour.

"It's nice to be next to the leader as the dean of the caucus. You get to see and to participate in regular activity that sometimes you wouldn't have at the back," he says. "That's just a spot that is as good as any other spot, because it's truly an honour to be here regardless of where you sit."

Masse says his seat also gives him the opportunity to get up-close and personal with ministers and the opposition.

"Right in the face of the people that I need to talk to when things are good or things are a little more sensitive," he says. "I'm not afraid to do that and speak on behalf of the residents of Windsor West or Essex about issues that are important. I'm just grateful for any seat, but this one in particular gives me a little more access."

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (left) speaks at Unifor Hall Local 200's Hall on Turner Road while Windsor-West MP Brian Masse looks on. April 13, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Masse says any seat on Parliament Hill is a point of pride, but there is an advantage to being 'front row centre'.

"Right away, without hesitation I can bring issues to the forefront so I don't miss an opportunity to be quickly available to bring the issues up," he added.

The newest members in the House of Commons find themselves in the back benches. Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis and Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MP Dave Epp, have all been seated in the back row.

CLICK HERE to find a seating chart for the House of Commons and where your local MP is seated.

With files from Rob Hindi