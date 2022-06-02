Windsor West MP hopeful for bill approval to amend the Canada National Parks act on Ojibway Park

M-P for Windsor West, Brian Masse, is hopeful for approval of his private member's bill - Bill C-248, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act (Ojibway National Urban Park).

This would make Ojibway Park a national park in Canada.

The proposed national park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

Parks Canada and the City of Windsor signed a statement that they would collaborate and work together to conduct talks around funding for the national urban park.

During the final hour of debate on Wednesday, Conservative MP Chris Lewis of Essex showed his support in the bill, and says that moving forward with this project would be a big step for the mental health of those who visit the park.

"We need to get people outdoors. We need to get families away from their televisions. We need to get people active, and through that activeness we have healthy, happy people, that just might see a white-tailed deer."

Lewis says that tourism would be a huge factor to having a national park near the border.

"Tourism for Essex, tourism for Windsor West, tourism for Windsor-Tecumseh, because we not have an opportunity for our friends in Michigan, our friends in Ohio, in Upstate New York, our friends in Wisconsin."

Masse says that this project should be approved for increased tourism from the United States and from around Canada.

"It is going to be right next to the Gordie Howe bridge. I had my first public meeting for new border crossing back in 1998 as a city councillor at Marlborough Public School, we're finally getting it built. We don't need another 20 years to do the obvious. This should be done, it's grass roots, and most importantly it defines us on the doorstep of America."

He says that Indigenous groups are excited for the possibility of a national park where their heritage can be appreciated.

"They're supporting this, and they explicitly asked to go to committee to tell their story and why they support this," he says. "This is part of their heritage, and they want to share it through the vision of a national park for all. It's a terrific story in itself, because of the tragedy of what started, but also too it's where they're going in the future."

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would form a 900 acre park.

A decision on if the bill will move forward will be voted upon in the House of Commons on June 8.