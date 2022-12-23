Windsor West MP launches petition drive over blockade costs

The MP for Windsor West is turning to an old-fashioned petition drive to help raise the issue and grow support for the City of Windsor finally receiving federal assistance to cover the costs of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

From the beginning of the blockade in February 2022, Brian Masse says he's been working with partners at the City to continue to advocate to the federal government to recover the costs.

With the upcoming City budget looming, Masse says it's an amount that may have to be passed down to taxpayers which isn't fair.

"I know that people understand what took place, the west end residents, but I think the people on the east side of the city, Walkerville, Chrysler Centre, east riverside, I mean they're going to understand they're footing the bill for this. So the pain has already been happening on the west side, but it's going to be get even more clear when people start to see this on their tax bill for the City of Windsor," he stated.

Following the convoy in Ottawa, the City of Ottawa was reimbursed for $35 million in costs associated with policing, while Windsor has received none of the $5.7 million dollars taxpayers paid to clear the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

Masse says he's going with the old fashioned petition drive because the online ones don't create the kind of personal impact he believes is needed.

He says when you talk to people and explain to them how this is played out, they see how unfair this is for the City to have to deal with.

"We're going to use the old fashion technique to build and galvanize support because it just needs a little bit more attention in this case because it's just so unjust," Masse continued. "It's not fair for us to actually have to foot the bill for this, we've already been paying on the credit card for this and why would we actually want to carry that credit card debt another year."

The blockade on Huron Church Road caused disruptions which required police management, resulting in cement barricades shutting down local businesses and closing off the west end of the city to residents, that prevented further blockades for weeks afterwards.

Masse says the Ambassador Bridge is a federal crossing and a federal route, so ultimately it falls on the federal government to do the right thing by Windsor residents.

"We can't be the victim in this, but that's what we are right now. We're the victim of doing the right thing. It was highly controversial with regards to what was taking place, we dealt with it in a reasonable and responsible way, and a peaceful way that resulted in a better solution than even the City of Ottawa with the debacle going on there. And at the same time we now have to foot the bill for it?"

Masse says he will be sharing the petition for all residents, and will be delivering them to the impacted neighbourhoods in Windsor West.

He adds that the petition will also be available on his website in the new year for other people in Windsor who want to get involved.

