Windsor West MP looking to amend the Canada National parks act on Ojibway Park.



Windsor West MP Brian Masse will be in the House of Commons on Monday, March 21 to debate his Private Members Bill.

The Act is to amend the Canada National Parks Act on Ojibway Park.

Masse says this would make Ojibway somewhat like a Point Pelee in the City of Windsor.

"We have reached a tentative agreement for Ojibway to be somewhat of a park system but incorporating it as a National Urban Park will bring forth lots of money with regards to protection of species, infrastructure improvements and of course a full plan to actually protect and inhabit a good and useable place for the public."

Masse says this will bring many economic opportunities to the city.

"Not only will it add protection of one of the most important pieces being the shoreline, it will also unite several properties together to make it into a manageable piece for our future."

Masse says this will make Ojibway a legislated park and it will have the same status as other parks in Ontario.

"That's critical because it gives confidence for the donations to come in from non-government organizations and also government institutions. It will also allow us to have a business plan that includes the community to decide how to use the park in the future."

Masse says the feedback has been positive overall and that he has a number of supporters nationally and locally that want this to happen.

The meeting begins at 11am.

