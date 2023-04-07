Windsor-West MP negotiates support from Liberals on Ojibway National Urban Park

The reality of establishing Ojibway National Urban Park is one step closer.

A private member's bill, C-248, will go for one more reading in the House of Commons around April 20, with the final vote taking place at the end of the month.

Brian Masse, New Democrat M-P for Windsor-West says he's secured support from the federal Liberals heading into the final vote, "Mark Holland, the government house leader, informed me that they will be support the bill. It's really important that we try to bring members of parliament onto this and I'm glad that's going to happen. The vote will happen in a few weeks and want to make sure it does go that way. It's positive news because this is something I think we can unite parliament on."

Masse goes on to say this bill will make the lands just as important as Banff, Jasper and Point Pelee National Parks, "It brings it into the fold of the really significant aspect it is of being 200-500 endangered species living there in Canada and also a great open space next to the Gordie Howe Bridge" he says adding, "This is a park for everybody and it's something that needs to be done properly. Having Caldwell First Nation for example involved from the start of my bill is critical because the First Nations aspect is really really special."

While the parameters of the bill aren't set in stone, Masse says the legislation will allow for the park to be expanded in the future. "Many people donate property in the future if they want to or they sell it to grow the park. At some point in time those areas are examined to see if they're relevant. And that's the same thing on why the legislation is so important because if you are going to do something like that, it's going to be protected forever."

Once passed in the House of Commons, the bill will move on to the Senate.

Ojibway National Urban Park will span over 900-acres wide and would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.