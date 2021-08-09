Windsor-West MP Questioning Delay on Single Sports Betting Bill

The MP for Windsor-West wants to know what's taking so long when it comes to rolling out single sports betting across Canada.

Brian Masse says Bill C-218 has received royal assent, but has not been given an official date to go into effect.

Masse says the delay by the Liberal government is only benefiting illegal sports books and organized crime as wagers continue to go into their pockets.

He says profits are being missed every day.

"Every delay that we have roughly costs $2-million that goes to the off shore betting or it goes to organized crime and it doesn't go back to those issues that we care about being the public supports for health care and other things. On top of that, it's holding up work that could being in Caesars (Windsor) and other places."

Masse says he doesn't see any reason for a delay.

"It's a simple selection of a date that they have to do to bring it into force and there is no reason why that shouldn't have been done earlier. Since the bill passed the Senate, this time in between has really gone by with no explanation. So we need to actually have a date coming up."

He says casinos, like Caesars Windsor, are waiting to develop their implementation plans.

"The casino workers, for example, going back already have enough stress and anxiety and they don't need to have this kind of stress placed upon them as we are still trying to figure out when we're actually going to see this become law. So I don't understand why the provinces are being held up by the federal government."

On Monday, Masse sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the federal government to push the bill forward.

Single sports betting is expected to create as many as 150 new jobs at Caesars Windsor when its sports book is up and running.

Bill C-218 passed in the Senate June 22 by a vote of 57 to 20.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi