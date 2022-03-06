Windsor West MP raises concerns about steel used for Gordie Howe International Bridge

Windsor West MP Brian Masse has some concerns on the materials being used for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

In the House of Commons on Friday March 4, Masse asked questions about foreign steel being used for the project.

Masse says the use of Canadian steel could help boost the economy.

"The Gordie Howe Bridge being built in my riding of Windsor West offers huge potential for the creation of good Canadian jobs and boost our economy, however this government is considering using foreign steel for two parts of this project despite promises that Canadian steel would be the priority."

Masse says this choice does not help Canadians and the job market.

"Its unconscionable that the Liberals would consider using sources with poorer environmental records, poorer human rights records and trade barriers to Canadian steel. Why won't this government keep its promise to use Canadian steel and create jobs for Canadian workers and their families, especially since Canadian tax payers and families are paying for the entire project?"

A House respresenative responded to these questions, saying they will continue to focus on supporting Canadian jobs and that all the money invested in the infrastructure of the country is in its economic growth, communities and workers.