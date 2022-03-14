Windsor West MP re-elected as Vice Chair of Parliamentary Group

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse has been re-elected as the Vice Chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

Masse was chosen for the role for the ninth time since 2006 at the group's annual general meeting.

The purpose of the group is to have a dialogue on points of disagreement, find convergence in national policies, the exchange of information and to promote a better understanding on shared issues and concerns among legislators.

Masse has been a part of the group since 2004.