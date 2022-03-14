iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor West MP re-elected as Vice Chair of Parliamentary Group

am800-news-brian-masse-july-2020

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse has been re-elected as the Vice Chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

Masse was chosen for the role for the ninth time since 2006 at the group's annual general meeting. 

The purpose of the group is to have a dialogue on points of disagreement, find convergence in national policies, the exchange of information and to promote a better understanding on shared issues and concerns among legislators. 

Masse has been a part of the group since 2004. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE