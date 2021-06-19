Windsor-West MP Renews Call for Border Task Force

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse is renewing his call for more transparency when it comes to decisions on the Canada-U.S. border.

The New Democrat challenged the Liberals to create a task force of stakeholders open to public scrutiny during question period on Parliament Hill Friday.

Masse is responding to the decision to extend the border closure until at least July 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says decisions continue to be made behind closed doors.

"In this shroud of secrecy that creates anxiety and depression. The NDP propose an inclusive safe border task force to find solutions with stake holders in public confidence," he added.

The public deserves more transparency, according to Masse.

"We all want to keep everyone safe, that's the entire point of reunification for family and businesses, but at every turn the Liberals ignore input, fearmongering and never offer solutions," he says.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Joël Lightbound responded to Masse.

He says the Liberals "will continue to observe and assess the situation as it evolves" to protect Canadians against COVID-19.

Decisions are being made in cooperation with health officials on both sides of the border, according to Lightbound

The measures at the border have been in place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.