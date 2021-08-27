Windsor-West MP's former sports betting bill now law

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse's former single event sports betting (SESB) bill C-218 has now become law.

Provinces can now issue regulations and Canadian casinos can implement plans to establish new operations and create jobs.

Masse says it was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reluctance to put his initials to the private members bill that's delayed it to this point in time.

"All he had to do was put his two initials to a piece of paper and it would've actually become legal in Canada sooner and we would've had more to actually get this rolling out and quicker and that's what's unfortunate about it."

The road to get here began more than 10 years ago, with former MP Joe Comartin's private members bill in 2011, which was taken over by Masse when Comartin became deputy speaker and has gone through many iterations since.

It was transferred to Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, who drew the seventh slow to introduce a private members bill which guaranteed a vote in the last session of parliament, and passed by a margin of 303 to 15 in February.

Masse says the power forces in Ottawa tried to push this down over the years, but at the end of the day the people not just in Windsor-Essex but across the country won.

"That's the real story about this. We won despite Ottawa, we won despite the challenges of special interests," he continued. "We missed out on incredible opportunities like this country does on a lot of things because we waffle, we delay, we procrastinate and we dither. Had we done all that before we would've been way ahead of things."

The bill received royal assent from the Senate at the end of June, and went into effect as of August 27.

Former CAW National President Ken Lewenza, who has been fighting about this issue for a long time, was also on hand for the announcement.

He says anyone from the previous Liberal government taking a victory lap about this really shouldn't be.

"The reality is they had plenty of opportunity to pass this legislation a decade ago and they refused to do it. What passed this legislation is it was a minority parliament, if it was majority Liberal parliament we would not be celebrating the jobs in this community today," Lewenza said.

The gaming sector is the largest component of the entertainment industry in Canada, accounting for over 250,000 jobs across the country.

It's estimated that the illegal SESB market in Canada is over $10-billion.

Masse says with this bill becoming law it will level the playing field for Canadian casinos and allow provinces to establish their own rules and consumer protections to keep that money away from the black market.