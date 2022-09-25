Windsor West MP says EI benefit changes are unfair for Syncreon workers

Windsor West MP Brian Masse questioned the federal government in the House of Commons about changes to the employment insurance program.

Temporary changes made to the EI program that began during the pandemic expired on Friday, September 23.

As reported on AM800 over the summer these changes will lead to many losing their jobless benefits.

In the summer it was announced that Stellantis would be ending its contract with Syncreon and the plant would close on October 30, leading to 280 Syncreon workers losing their jobs.

Masse says the government should extend the EI program.

"The workers for no fault of their own are losing their jobs, there are around 300 families that are involved here, and they're going to get a severance package that will help them transition but unfortunately that's also going to make them ineligible for employment insurance that they paid into."

He says the government admitted to issues with these changes.

"They've admitted there's a problem, they've admitted there's a review coming up but in the meantime, Syncreon workers are going to have to pay the ultimate price. We have around 300 families that have paid into employment insurance, they're going to lose the money that we get for severance to get by but on top of that they won't be able to collect employment insurance when they really should be, especially because they have paid into it."

Masse says what is happening to the workers is unfair.

"I said it was cruel what is taking place right now because the workers have done nothing wrong, they have been exceptional and they're just losing their job because of restructuring. What I tried to impress upon the government is that this is not even their own money and they are denying workers their own benefits and packages that they actually worked hard to get to."

The temporary measures brought to the EI system meant workers only needed 420 hours on the job to qualify for the program.

Workers now need between 420 to 700 hours, back to pre-pandemic rules.