Windsor West MP says he wasn't invited to Ojibway National Urban Park announcement

The MP for Windsor West says he would've loved to be a part of an announcement regarding the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Brian Masse introduced the private members bill, Bill C-248 to establish the Urban Park in Windsor-Essex, but says he wasn't invited until the last minute to attend a federal announcement on the next steps of the park on Monday.

Masse says he was pleased with the announcement regarding the completion of the Ojibway Shores land transfer from Transport Canada to Parks Canada, but that the federal government excluded him.

He says he feels he was excluded because the government continues to make the same announcement when it comes to the Urban Park, yet legislation has yet to be passed.

Masse adds that Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, invited Masse when he found out he wasn't invited to the event.

Despite not being invited, numerous speakers thanked Masse for his work on the bill, including Irek Kusmierczyk, the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says Masse was at the event in spirit.

"I want to recognize the two decades of dedicated public service of my friend, MP Brian Masse, who unfortunately could not be here with us today, but he is definitely with us here in spirit."

Masse says there's been no real moves from the federal government on this bill.

"The federal government is just re-announcing the same thing over and over, which is ridiculous, and that's why they probably excluded me was because they didn't want me to point out the obvious which is that there's no real significant movement from them compared to what the province has done. The province came forward in an exceptional way and the minister and the province need to be commended."

At the event, Kusmierczy stated that Masse has accomplished exceptional work in this bill.

"And I want to especially recognize his leadership, and his championing of the creation of an Ojibway National Urban Park, and the protection of Ojibway Shores."

Masse says despite not being there, he was grateful for the announcement.

"And the announcement by the province is terrific. I mean, it's sensational with regards to them coming forward with the support of the property and the next step that's necessary, and allows for more fluid process, so we're really grateful for that."

Kusmierczyk says Masse has shown tremendous leadership.

"For over a decade, Brian has been advocating tirelessly for the protection of Ojibway Shores and the creation of an Ojibway National Urban Park. Please join me in recognizing Brian's tremendous leadership and vision, and all his work in bringing us here together."

Masse says he appreciates the kind words by those who did thank him.

"And unfortunately, I wasn't asked to be there by the federal government, I don't know what partisanship is going on, but I do appreciate the kind words that the mayor and others have mentioned."

Masse has been working towards establishing the Ojibway National Urban Park for over 20 years.

Bill C-248 will be debated on Friday for the final time before going to a vote on Wednesday, April 26.

If passed next week, the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park will be over 900 acres wide and would include Ojibway Shores, Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi