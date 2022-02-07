Windsor-West MP spearheads right-to-repair bill

A new right-to-repair bill was tabled in on February 4 by Windsor West MP Brian Masse and the NDP Automotive and Industry Critic.

Bill C-231 was put in place to protect vehicle owners and give them more options when it comes to repairs by ensuring they can get fixed at a secondary shop that is not a dealership.

Masse says as vehicles become more advanced and involved in the digital age, proper training and materials are needed.

"Your local or medium sized garages in the future won't be able to fix vehicles if they are not provided the proper updates. They're asking to be able to purchase that through a legal bidding agreement, some companies are good at providing that for these shops and others are not and when they don't get them, vehicles cannot get fixed and we will lose hundreds and thousands of jobs."

Similar legislation was passed through parliament in 2009.

Masse says the differences between that legislation and this new one is the changes in technology and the introduction of electric vehicles.

"What's changed is there's more information with the digital age and with electrical vehicles coming online, there needs to be a modern agreement to deal with those issues. The voluntary agreement doesn't require companies to do that so the legislation now is there to create that discussion."

Masse says this will help people in the automotive mechanic industry.

"There's a process in place right now where they have to buy the information, the tools, the equipment, the training and follow a very specific path to be able to do it, we want to respect that as we enter this new age. We've had vehicles being towed across all kinds of different places after being fixed physically but weren't actually provided the proper high information software updates."

The bill was passed across all of Canada, and in addition to helping with job security and consumers, it also plans to be more environmentally friendly by keeping car emissions low and vehicles and parts out of landfills.