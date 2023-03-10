Windsor West MP wants to help more kids take a swing at baseball

The M-P for Windsor West wants to help more kids try baseball for the first time.

New Democrat Brian Masse will be hosting a free baseball clinic for kids between the ages of 4 and 17 as part of the 'First Catch, First Pitch' initiative.

Masse is teaming up with Nantais Sports, Windsor West Little League and the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre for the effort to give kids a chance to try playing baseball for the first time.

He says there will be space for 75 kids to take part in the program, scheduled for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25.

"If you like it then there's a process to enrol. We're going to try to get supports to offset costs and all those different types of things," he says.

Members of the Windsor Lancers baseball team will take part to offer instruction to the interested athletes.

Masse says they've seen a lack of return to some sports following cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well we know for mental health and for physical activity, team sports are very important for social development and their also part of confidence building, and making friendships that can last your entire lifetime," he says.

Masse says this is also about getting kids active.

"Get kids out of their basements and out of their TV rooms to actually learn skills and develop the relationships that will be successful in the future. Especially take advantage of the investments we have in baseball in Windsor-Essex because we have an amazing history, so let's keep it strong," he says.

Anyone who is interested in the program can contact Brian Masse's office at 519-255-1631 or brian.masse@parl.gc.ca. Information can also be found on the Windsor West Little League website.

An equipment drive is also being held in as part of the event. Anyone with new or used youth baseball gloves can drop them off at Nantais Sports on Tecumseh Road West near Curry Avenue to help equip the interested athletes.