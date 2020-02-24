Windsor West MP wants to stop fraud and robocalls

The New Democrat MP for Windsor West is trying to find ways to reduce the number of robocalls or fraud calls to Canadians.

Brian Masse's motion passed the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry on Thursday.

The industry committee will hold hearings next month to hear from witnesses, such as the RCMP, telecom companies and CRTC (Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission), to find out what can be done to put a stop to spoof calls.

Masse said he has heard from constituents who are angry and tired over these calls.

"From fake Service Canada, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency calls, to air duct cleaners and others, Canadians are beyond frustrated and want action," said Masse.

The hearing will look at why the number of fraud calls are increasing and what can be done to stop them.

Masse said some people fall for these scams.

"They can be deep emotional problems for people if they get caught up in the fraud schemes and secondly, it is horrible for our businesses and our productivity of the country where people are constantly harassed by trying to use their phone, and the phones change, your mobile phone is an essential service," he said.

The government established a Do-Not-Call List, but Masse says it isn't working.

"The Do-Not-Call is not effective in this, and simply accepting, it is not going to help us," he said. "We have had some success pushing for the India case, where there were arrests there and mostly recently there was an organized case in Toronto, to try and deal with these things."

In March 2019, more than 60 scammers who were targeting Canadians in CRA scams were busted in a large takedown in India. The bust involved more than 40 illegal call centres in that country.

Masse points out that people need to realize these are organized crimes that target vulnerable people; such as seniors, persons with disabilities or new Canadians.

"The CRA will not call you and Revenue Canada will not call you, and I've seen it," he said. "I've seen people crying on the doorstep where their son gave $10,000 away to somebody or somebody went down to a gas station to buy a credit card for somebody threatening them because they didn't know that these things were not legal."

The committee meetings will take place on March 10 and 12.