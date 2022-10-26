Windsor West MPP advocates for Ojibway National Urban Park land to be transferred to Parks Canada

The MPP for Windsor West continues to advocate for a proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

On Tuesday, Lisa Gretzky was in Queen's Park to table a motion to the Ontario Legislature to get the provincial government into talks with Parks Canada about transferring the land of the Ojibway Praire Nature Reserve.

Federally, Brian Masse, MP Windsor West, has debated Bill C-248, which is now at committee, about forming the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Gretzky says following Masse's work, the provincial government needs to enter talks about the land, however, Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, spoke in opposition of her motion and tabled a new one.

Gretzky's motion was opposed, however a recorded vote will happen today.

She says Dowie only changes a couple of words of her motion in his new motion.

"Basically the premise of both motions are the same. I was the first to table the motion, and so people of the community and all the environmental groups, and Chief Duckworth of the Caldwell First Nation, really have questions about why the Conservatives wouldn't just support my motion."

She says she feels disappointed that the Windsor-Tecumseh MPP opposed her motion.

"It's really disappointing that we have had the City of Windsor who has been supportive of it and very vocal about their support. That we have, at the federal level, the representatives especially the Conservative member from Essex spoke very much in favour of moving the project forward. And yet we have at the provincial level, a government who just wants to play politics with it."

She says if the motion is opposed again during the recorded vote, she will support the new motion.

"I want what is best for the community, that is the whole reason why my motion was tabled and so I will support MPP Dowie's motion to move this project forward. It's just really unfortunate that they want to play games with it and delay it."

A recorded vote will happen today, where those who voted against Gretzky's motion can decide if they want to support it, or if they will still oppose it.

If it's approved, talks will then begin between Ontario and Parks Canada over the transfer of the land.

If the vote is rejected, Dowie's motion will be brought forward in November.