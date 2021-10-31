Windsor-West MPP calling for temporary DriveTest location to help with backlog

If you need to take a driver's test, you may be waiting until 2023 due an excessive backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky is hoping to fix that problem.

She's calling on the province to open a temporary DriveTest location in Windsor to open up more appointments.

She says some residents are travelling outside of the region to take their test.

"I've had many constituents who can't get tests booked until 2023 who have traveled outside of Windsor, some to Sarnia, some as far away as Belleville, and that shouldn't be happening."

Gretzky says poor planning by the PC government has put many would-be drivers in a predicament.

"We had nearly, I believe it was 9,000 tests that were cancelled during COVID because the DriveTest centres were closed. So there should have been some foresight and some planning on the part of the Ford government. It shouldn't be just people start talking about the backlogs that the government finally goes, we have a problem here, we need to do something about it."

She says temporary DriveTest locations have been set up in other regions, but Windsor has been left out.

In a statement put out in August, the province pledged to have the backlog cleared by early 2022.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides