Windsor West MPP calling out province's plan to fast track LTC bill

The MPP for Windsor West says it's not right that the PC government is moving so quickly to bypass public hearings on their Long-Term Care bill, following comments from long-term care and seniors' advocates who say they're disappointed the province's plan.

The seniors' advocacy group CARP, a lawyer for the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly and other advocates all say they had been hoping to participate in public hearings because they have serious concerns with the bill.

The legislation would allow hospital patients to be transferred to a temporary long-term care home without their consent while they await a bed in their preferred facility, and Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says it will free up badly needed acute care beds in hospitals.

Lisa Gretzky says the government chose to make the move to completely shut down debate and any kind of public consultation because they don't want to hear from public.

"They don't want to hear from families about how detrimental this bill is. About the fact that not only does it not require consent of a patient in an alternate level of care bed, and those patients generally do not receive the hands on doctor and nurse care. That's important to point out, this is all just about freeing up a bed," she said.

Gretzky says when you look at where most of these beds are available, they're in homes with bad track records.

"The homes where there were terrible COVID-19 outbreaks and the most deaths, they're in the homes where the military had gone in and raised concerns," she continued. "They're in the homes with the biggest staffing crisis, where they have the least number of staff to be able to provide care, and many of these homes do not have air conditioning in the rooms for these residents."

She says the government is pushing people into these homes without their consent simply to pad the bank accounts of the for-profit homes.

The legislation doesn't allow patients to be physically forced to move to a long-term care home, but it's not clear what would happen if a patient refuses a transfer.

Gretzky says the legislation was only tabled a week ago, but Calandra's office hasn't clarified when patients should be charged a $62-a-day co-pay and when they should be subject to a hospital's uninsured rates, which can be thousands of dollars a day.

"The media finally got the minister to admit that really that's a form of coercion. So they're saying that people have a choice and they won't physically be forced to move, but when you're talking about the financial costs that's coercion. That is why this government is rushing this through, trying to avoid having the public scrutiny and anymore scrutiny from those of us in the opposition."

Gretzky says with the tight timeline, and the numbers in Queen's Park being what they are, options are limited for people opposed. However, she's encouraging anyone who's opposed to reach out to the Premier's office, and the offices' of local PC MPPs, to voice their concerns.

- with files from The Dan MacDonald Show