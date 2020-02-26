Windsor-West MPP Condemning PC Plan to Privatize Social Assistance



WINDSOR — The MPP for Windsor-West is speaking out about the Ford government's plan to privatize disability support, social assistance and employment services.

Lisa Gretzky is calling the move another irresponsible and costly mistake.

"These companies will push people into precarious, low wage jobs because their bottom line is profits, not people," she says. "They get paid when a job match is made even if it's an inappropriate match."

The Conservative government is rolling out pilot programs in three regions — Hamilton-Niagara, Peel and Muskoka-Kawarthas.

Gretzky spoke on the issue at Queen's Park Tuesday and says the company picked to run the program has a questionable background.

"FedCap was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labour in 2018 for failing to properly pay their employees, shorting benefits and illegally deducting fees from paycheques," she says.

She says FedCap was ordered to pay almost $3-million to 440 employees in 17 workplaces.

"They swindled their own employees and this Conservative government has put them in charge of finding jobs for vulnerable people in our province," says Gretzky.

The pilot programs will see the consolidation of Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program and Employment Ontario.

Gretzky says privatizing public assistance is a strategy that has already failed in Australia and the UK.