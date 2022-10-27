Windsor West MPP condemns Ontario Premier for refusing to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

The MPP for Windsor West has called out Ontario Premier Doug Ford for refusing to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

During question period on Wednesday, Lisa Gretzky condemned Ford for his refusal to testify.

Two days ago, Ford and then-Solicitor General Sylvia Jones were summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, after they declined to voluntarily appear.

The Emergency Act came into affect after weeks of protests in Ottawa held by the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protesters.

Protesters also blocked the Ambassador Bridge, stopping trade between Canada and the United States.

Lisa Gretzky says Windsor, especially West Windsor, was impacted immensely during the protests in February.

"The city was forced to put up the concrete barriers and continue to detour and cause delays for people to be able to get to work, or to the grocery store, or to doctors appointments. So, I think it's really important for the Premier to acknowledge what happened in our community and the huge impact that that has had."

She says what happened in Ottawa and Windsor should not have been able to go on for as long as it did.

"It was really a lack of response initially from the province, and then the federal government eventually stepped in as well. I don't think that people will forget that the Premier of Ontario was at his cottage snowmobiling, and putting out pictures while the Ottawa occupation was taking place."

She says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to speak to the commission about the choices made.

"The Premier refused to speak to the commission and dodged it at every opportunity, and now that he has been summoned to appear and they're trying to compel him to appear, rather than doing what the other political leaders are doing and recognizing that there were political decisions that were made, he's choosing to fight it in court."

The public inquiry, which began earlier this month, is investigating the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in February as the "Freedom Convoy'' paralysed Ottawa's downtown core for three weeks.

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor was also blocked, billions of dollars of goods were unable to cross into Canada or the United States. Auto and manufacturing plants were forced to close, and many workers were laid off.