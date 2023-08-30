Windsor West MPP has questions about new ban on iGaming ads

The MPP for Windsor West calls a ban on athletes from endorsing online gambling in Ontario "a good step forward."

New Democrat Lisa Gretzky is applauding the move but wants more details around the language being used for the new restrictions around promoting or endorsing the many online gambling sites such as Bet360 or Draft Kings.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced Tuesday that there will be a ban on the use of athletes and some celebrity endorsements to promote online gambling to "help safeguard children and youth who can be particularly susceptible to such advertising content."

As of Feb. 28, no athletes — both active or retired —may be used in advertising and marketing for Internet Gaming in Ontario, with the exception of advocating for responsible gambling practices.

The same rules apply to the use of celebrities, role models, social media influencers, entertainers, cartoon figures and symbols who would "likely be expected to appeal to minors," the ACGO said.

Gretzky says there's still room for celebrities to be part of the advertising and they're not clear on what the threshold is.

"So if they're using celebrities, social media influencers, cartoon characters, that kind of thing, things that would specifically target children but there are no specifics on what those metrics are," she says. "What does that mean?"

Gretzky says they still need more regulation around the ability to access these sites and more details around the celebrity endorsement rules.

"What are the metrics that the government or the AGCO using to determine who is actually considering target children and who isn't? It's still so unclear and I would go back to the best course of action is just to ban the iGaming ads altogether," she adds.

Gretzky was part of a group of New Democrats who introduced a private member's bill this past June to regulate and restrict iGaming advertisements and plans to keep pushing for it to be passed.

Single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada in 2021, but each province has been left to determine how to regulate the industry.

Gretzky adds that this does not apply to brick-and-mortar gambling sites, such as Caesars Windsor, which already have checks and balances in place to address problem gambling.

With files from CTV New Toronto