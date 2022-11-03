Windsor West MPP one of many tossed from legislature advocating for education workers

The MPP for Windsor West says the provincial government is making a big mistake by picking a fight with education workers.

Lisa Gretzky was one of a number of MPPs on the NDP side tossed from the legislature during the raucous debate on Wednesday, over the province's legislation that would impose a contract on CUPE's education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.

The union has said workers, such as early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians, would walk off the job on Friday despite the looming legislation.

CUPE hadn't said if it planned a one-day job action or a more prolonged strike, but Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, clarified on Wednesday they will be on strike indefinitely.

Gretzky says despite being some of the lowest-paid workers in our schools, education workers provide the best care for children in the classroom every day.

She pointed out that there's also a difference between the types of groups the province is targeting.

"These educations workers are largely women led, nursing is a largely women led profession, developmental service workers are largely women led," she continued. "We don't see this government coming for the public servants that are largely led by men in the field."

From helping the youngest students, to supervising lunchrooms, Gretzky says education workers are the backbone of the school system and we can't afford to lose them.

With an average income of $39,000, many education workers are accessing food banks just to survive which she says is completely unacceptable.

Gretzky says the provincial government has continuously shown its contempt for workers who provide care and support, especially women.

"What this legislation says to every single woman in this province, and I cannot believe that we are still having to have this conversation and debate this crap and have this fight. These women are speaking up and you're saying go sit in the corner and be quiet. Here's the scraps we're going to give you and you best be happy about it."

She says picking this fight shows how the government feels about these workers, but believes it will backfire in the end.

"And to say we don't value you or the work that you do. This side of the house, and the women in the education sector, the healthcare sector, development services and everywhere else in this province are saying to this government you just woke a beast. Because we're not gonna take it anymore," she stated.

Gretzky says the Premier and Education Minister need to stop trampling on the rights of education workers with bullying tactics and refusal to bargain and get back to the table to negotiate a fair deal.

Provincial officials believe their bill will likely be passed on Thursday.

The government originally offered raises of 2 per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000, and 1.25 per cent for all others, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the new, imposed four-year deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.