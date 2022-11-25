Windsor West MPP reacts to Ontario asking family clinics to extend hours

The MPP for Windsor West is reacting to the Ontario government asking thousands of family healthcare workers to work evenings and weekends to help ease the burden on overwhelmed children's hospitals.

Nadia Surani, the director of the primary health care branch in the Ministry of Health, said in the note to family health teams that the "difficult and complex" respiratory illness surge predicted by health-care workers has materialized.

The flu, RSV, and COVID-19 continue to circulate throughout the province, hitting children's hospitals extremely hard.

The note sent out asks for clinical services to be open seven days a week, including evenings, to "alleviate pressure on emergency departments".

Lisa Gretzky spoke on AM800's The Shift, where she says the government has "sat by to watch the healthcare sector collapse to use it as an excuse to privatize healthcare".

She says healthcare workers are doing the best they can in an already strained system.

"The government needs to acknowledge that these are human beings, these are people that have families, these are people that have potentially health concerns of their own, and they're going in and they're doing the very best that they can to provide healthcare. Whether that is going to a family doctor, or a clinic, or into hospital, with a government that is unwilling to make the investments needed."

She says healthcare workers are already exhausted, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What this government is going to do is they're going to take those that are primary care physicians and the staff that work with them, and they're going to push them to the brink where they're leaving. We already have a shortage of primary care physicians, and this government is going to make it worse because they're going to push them out and then we're going to have a crisis there, in our long-term care system, and that is not the direction that we should be going."

She says it seems as though the government is looking to move closer to privatized healthcare.

"They're pushing for fully privatized healthcare like we have in the states. We have a system that can serve everybody when they need it and where they need it, we just need a government who's willing to invest the money wisely."

Pediatric hospitals across Ontario are well beyond capacity with children flooding emergency rooms and intensive care units with the flu and RSV.

Many hospitals have had to cancel pediatric surgeries in order to have extra staff on hand to help out in other areas of the hospital.

-with files from CTV News