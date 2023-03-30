Windsor West MPP tables anti-scab legislation in Ontario

The New Democrat Party continues to push for anti-scab legislation throughout the province.

On Wednesday, the anti-scab legislation was tabled in Queen's Park by Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and other members of the NDP and looks at banning the use of replacement workers during a strike or lockout.

The MPP's were joined by workers from Windsor Salt and workers from Oshawa who are currently on strike and see firsthand the effects that replacement workers has on negotiations.

250 employees from Windsor Salt have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

The MPP's want the Doug Ford government to take a stand on legislation protecting workers from being replaced by temporary workers during labour disputes.

Gretzky says all workers deserve anti-scab legislation.

"It is absolutely appalling that in Ontario we still have a system that allows employers to lockout workers and use scab workers to take their jobs during that lockout or during a strike. Scab labour undermines collective bargaining, prolongs labour disputes, and removes the employers incentive to negotiate in good faith."

She says recently those at Highbury Canco in Leamington were replaced by scab workers during their strike.

"It also divides communities and prays on people desperate to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. Recently, at Highbury Canco in Leamington, they used scab workers to drag out a labour dispute for 23 days, most of the time the employers simply refused to bargain with the union in good faith."

Gretzky adds that it's crucial to bring back legislation to protect workers.

"We must bring back anti-scab labour law in Ontario. It will shorten labour disputes, reduce safety risks at workplaces, and make the bargaining process fair for everyone involved."

Jodi Nesbitt, President of Unifor Local 240, says the government can change the legislation to ensure everyone is protected.

"We have a right to free and fair bargaining. It's in our Constitution. Using scab labour is not free, nor fair. It harms all workers. This government has the opportunity to change that."

This is the 16th time since 1996 the NDP has put forward an anti-scab bill.

In the federal budget announced on Tuesday, the government promised to amend the Canadian labour code before the end of 2023 to prohibit the use of replacement workers during a strike or lockout.