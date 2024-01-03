Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament kicks off this weekend

A chance to celebrate girls and women competing and playing hockey this weekend.

The Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association (SPFHA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season with the 22nd annual Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament.

Starting on Friday, over 40 teams from all over Ontario and Michigan will take part in three days of hockey action.

Taking place at the WFCU Centre, kids, teenagers, and young women will compete among a range of divisions, to help promote females in the sport at all levels.

The event will also feature a Skills Competition on Saturday evening, similar to the NHL All Star Weekend, with each team taking part in skills such as fastest skater and shot accuracy.

Katie Doe, SPFHA's Tournament Director, says it's going to be a great weekend.

"It is a female only hockey tournament hosted at the WFCU Arena by Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association. We've got over 40 teams coming from all across Ontario and Michigan to take place in three days of super fun, competitive hockey."

She says there is so much talent among girls and women.

"Our purpose is to foster a community and showcase the girls hockey that we have in our local towns. One of our big feature events is a Skills Competition that's similar to the NHL All Star Weekend and each team is encouraged to give a skater and compete in some competitions. And this showcases all the talent that is in the women's game right now."

Doe says the money raised from registration for the tournament goes back into the community.

"Any extra funds after we're done paying off the tournament expenses, go back towards female hockey in the Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh areas. So it helps cover new initiatives, helps cover some jersey's, and ice time fees, and keeps our costs low for our girls in the association."

Festivities kick off Friday at 10 a.m. with the first games. Round Robin games continue through Saturday evening. On Sunday morning Quarter and Semi Final games commence, with Finals slated for early Sunday afternoon.

Anyone is welcome to attend to watch the games.

The Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, developing and serving the needs of female hockey players throughout the Windsor-Essex County region.

It is the largest female hockey association in the area with approximately 500 players.

More information can be found by clicking here.